Altman Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,283 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

WMT traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.30. 21,281,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,410,687. The company has a market cap of $397.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $141.07.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

