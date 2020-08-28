Altman Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Altman Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after buying an additional 470,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,318,022,000 after buying an additional 356,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,375,225,000 after buying an additional 158,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

Shares of MA traded up $10.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,540,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.72. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $366.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

