Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases 205 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 397.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,030 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.03. 1,220,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

