Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases 29 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. OTR Global cut Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.89.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $17.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $727.01. 644,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,454. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $665.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $729.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total value of $1,207,278.00. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total value of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,119 shares of company stock worth $29,889,603 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

