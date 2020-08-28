Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 1,727 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Altman Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.4% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.66.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.55. The company had a trading volume of 40,571,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,199,781. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $3,541,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,400,999 shares in the company, valued at $115,372,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,635 shares of company stock worth $44,190,216 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

