Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Altman Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 91.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 272.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.78. 312,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.99.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,260.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $749,625 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.14.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.