Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Altman Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

GOOGL stock traded up $10.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,639.43. 1,116,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,104. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,652.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,524.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,385.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,115.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

