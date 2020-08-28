Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 560 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Altman Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 2.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after acquiring an additional 251,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 577,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $732,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 32.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.21. 5,042,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,765,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

