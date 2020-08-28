Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC cut its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 201,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,801. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

