Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives $17.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 90.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Bank stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,473. The company has a market cap of $383.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

