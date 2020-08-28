American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in American Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,375,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,883. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

