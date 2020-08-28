American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

AFG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra cut their price target on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,564.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.42. The company had a trading volume of 259,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $70.72.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

