American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Trading Down 8.2%

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares were down 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 708,803 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 669,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOUT)

There is no company description available for American Outdoor Brands Inc

