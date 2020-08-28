American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 168.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,016. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.56 and a 200-day moving average of $246.53. The company has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

