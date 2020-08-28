American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,026 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $44,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.5% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 9.9% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $22,503,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.97. 1,398,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,161. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

