American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,965,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,025,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in American Tower by 168.3% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.