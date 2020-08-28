Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $250.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,928,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,752. The company has a market capitalization of $148.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

