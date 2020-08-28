Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 28.2% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Amgen by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,733,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

