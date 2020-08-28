Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 2.3% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.12. 12,739,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.43 and its 200 day moving average is $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

