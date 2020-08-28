Amigo (LON:AMGO) Releases Earnings Results

Amigo (LON:AMGO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.60 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON AMGO traded down GBX 0.46 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 12 ($0.16). The company had a trading volume of 52,236,583 shares. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.99, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Amigo has a 12 month low of GBX 4.84 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 164.80 ($2.15).

Get Amigo alerts:

In related news, insider Nayan Kisnadwala bought 770,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £53,940.46 ($70,482.76). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 772,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,670.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.