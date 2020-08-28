Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Trading 6.8% Higher

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) shares traded up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.74. 1,984,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,280,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 79,287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.