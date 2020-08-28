Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) rose 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 2,363,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,342,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $675.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amyris Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung bought 3,689,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $11,067,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth $16,620,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth $12,401,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth $6,449,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth $12,582,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,890,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

