Analysts Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.96 Million

Analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) will announce sales of $114.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.84 million. CorePoint Lodging posted sales of $215.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $424.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.78 million to $430.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $502.50 million, with estimates ranging from $481.20 million to $523.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.53). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 48.76%.

CPLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 372,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 88,404 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPLG stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,088. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $329.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.