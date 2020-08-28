Analysts Anticipate Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to report sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. Nielsen posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

Nielsen stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. 811,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,311. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 381.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Nielsen by 623.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 89.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.