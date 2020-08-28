Analysts Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $281.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post sales of $281.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $275.70 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $278.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,523.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Ingram bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 and have sold 13,035 shares worth $561,219. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 182,575 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,802,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 669,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after purchasing an additional 141,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 191,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 124,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.99. 691,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,001. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

