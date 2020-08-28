Analysts Expect Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) will announce sales of $16.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.72 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $19.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $69.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.02 million to $70.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $72.95 million, with estimates ranging from $70.75 million to $75.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 57.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point raised Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

BBDC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,047. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $400.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

