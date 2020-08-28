Analysts Expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). Bloom Energy posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of BE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 185,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,109. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Christopher White sold 22,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $210,483.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,016.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 56,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $716,317.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,129.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,027,330 shares of company stock valued at $15,685,716 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

