Analysts Expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). Bloom Energy posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of BE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 185,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,109. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Christopher White sold 22,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $210,483.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,016.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 56,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $716,317.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,129.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,027,330 shares of company stock valued at $15,685,716 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.