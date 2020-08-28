Analysts Expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post sales of $53.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $57.10 million. Clarus reported sales of $60.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $195.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $201.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $226.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $197,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,890.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 83,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,149. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.17. Clarus has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

