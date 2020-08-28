Analysts Expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report sales of $58.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $300.00 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $1.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,543.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $90.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $327.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $49.37 million, with estimates ranging from $24.60 million to $73.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 108,472 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $2,154,253.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $1,318,209.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,062,438 shares of company stock worth $145,404,996. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,468 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Translate Bio by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 25,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Translate Bio by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 37,577 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBIO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,410. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.