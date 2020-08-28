Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (CCO)

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE: CCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/19/2020 – CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

8/14/2020 – CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

8/10/2020 – CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

8/7/2020 – CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

7/30/2020 – CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $314.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 124,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $115,857.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 14.5% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,970,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 14.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 441,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,252,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

