Analysts Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) PT at $14.83

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amarin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amarin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,726,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,967,119. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

