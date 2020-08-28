Analysts Set Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Price Target at $12.35

Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.35.

AXGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Atul Pande purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pavan Cheruvu purchased 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,470.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 635.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,931,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 2,532,477 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,493,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXGT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.98. 2,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,176. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24. On average, research analysts predict that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

