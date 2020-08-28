Analysts Set Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) Price Target at GBX 26.43

Shares of Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 26.43 ($0.35).

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Intu Properties to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01. Intu Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 51.28 ($0.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

