Analysts Set Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT at $171.00

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.23. 821,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,866. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.37 and its 200-day moving average is $127.03. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

