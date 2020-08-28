Analysts Set Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) PT at $18.20

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

LMNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Limoneira by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Limoneira by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMNR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.92. 21,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.90 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.84 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

