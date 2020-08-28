Analysts Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Price Target at $89.38

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.23. 602,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,339. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.