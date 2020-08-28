Analysts Set Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) PT at GBX 337.67

Shares of Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 337.67 ($4.41).

SYNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 317 ($4.14) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

LON SYNT traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 313 ($4.09). 482,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,513. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 301.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 283.91. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 384.40 ($5.02).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

