Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 859.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,822,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632,562 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 1.33% of Anaplan worth $82,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 171.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 50.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLAN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.64. 2,818,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,431. Anaplan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.76.

In other news, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $86,080.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $709,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,351,099.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,832 shares of company stock worth $14,759,699 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

