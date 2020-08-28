Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,019 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 184.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 733.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.96. 1,418,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,277. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $98.34. The stock has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a PE ratio of 95.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

