apM Coin Trading Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $3.34 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00041974 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.45 or 0.05423831 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031546 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

APM is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.