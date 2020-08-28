Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to announce $62.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $67.85 billion. Apple posted sales of $64.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $272.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.36 billion to $277.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $313.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $297.20 billion to $331.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $444.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $499.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,607,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,548,012. The company has a 50-day moving average of $424.03 and a 200-day moving average of $333.06. Apple has a 12 month low of $204.22 and a 12 month high of $515.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2,134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Shares of Apple are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 28th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 150.0% in the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

