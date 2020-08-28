Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives $35.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:APRE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.86. 31 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,951. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Scott M. Rocklage sold 120,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $4,001,461.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 241,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $8,350,838.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,867 shares of company stock valued at $24,058,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after buying an additional 335,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,475,000 after buying an additional 131,755 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,073,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

