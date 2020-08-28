Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $11.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $127,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William G. Rice sold 168,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $1,021,790.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,014.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,061. 7.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 50,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 950,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 291,841 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

APTO stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. 1,020,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,965. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

