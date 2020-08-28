Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Shares Up 8.3%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) shares shot up 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.47. 1,020,377 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 931,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTO. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

The company has a market cap of $485.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jotin Marango sold 20,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $132,797.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 179,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,202.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren Whitehead sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $127,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,061. 7.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

