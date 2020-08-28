Armour Energy Ltd (ASX:AJQ) Insider Purchases A$174,225.00 in Stock

Armour Energy Ltd (ASX:AJQ) insider Stephen Bizzell purchased 7,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$174,225.00 ($124,446.43).
Armour Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.08 ($0.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.04.
Armour Energy Company Profile
