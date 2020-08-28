Armour Energy Ltd (ASX:AJQ) Insider Purchases A$174,225.00 in Stock

Armour Energy Ltd (ASX:AJQ) insider Stephen Bizzell purchased 7,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$174,225.00 ($124,446.43).

Armour Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.08 ($0.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.04.

Get Armour Energy alerts:

Armour Energy Company Profile

Armour Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and production of natural gas and associated liquid resources in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Exploration & Evaluation and Production & Development. Its portfolio includes the Bowen-Surat, Isa Super, South Nicholson, and Georgina Basins in Queensland; and the McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Armour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.