Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at $109,794,049.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. 20,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,772. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

