Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,658,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at $109,794,049.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,772. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.76 and a beta of 1.77. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $73.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

