Aryacoin (AYA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $69,209.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001020 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.