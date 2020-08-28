Aryacoin Price Tops $0.0112 on Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $91,230.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 286.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003842 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

