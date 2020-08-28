Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives $101.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of ABG stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,577. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $123.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at $496,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $88,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

