Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives $101.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.33.
Several research firms have recently commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.
Shares of ABG stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,577. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $123.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.72.
In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at $496,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $88,000.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
